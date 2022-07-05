Brokers Offer Predictions for The Macerich Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Macerich in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Macerich alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Compass Point cut their target price on Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Macerich to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

MAC stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.94. Macerich has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $22.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,716.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,796.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Macerich by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,183,000 after acquiring an additional 453,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Macerich by 17.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,459,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 373,618 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich in the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 1,196.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 329,882 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macerich (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.