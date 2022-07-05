Brokers Set Expectations for Hang Seng Bank Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hang Seng Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Hang Seng Bank’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hang Seng Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Shares of Hang Seng Bank stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. Hang Seng Bank has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 3.02%.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

