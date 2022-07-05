Brokers Set Expectations for Hang Seng Bank Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hang Seng Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Hang Seng Bank’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hang Seng Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.
Shares of Hang Seng Bank stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. Hang Seng Bank has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
About Hang Seng Bank (Get Rating)
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
