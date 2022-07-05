Brokers Set Expectations for Progress Software Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progress Software in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.44. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progress Software’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $45.03 on Monday. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

In other news, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $246,573.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,002.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,878 shares of company stock worth $1,051,308 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Progress Software by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after buying an additional 45,499 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Progress Software by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Progress Software by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,299,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,910,000 after acquiring an additional 88,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

