BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.

BRP stock opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.77.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 305.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in BRP by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in BRP by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in BRP by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in BRP by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.