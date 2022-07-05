Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

BURBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,300 ($27.85) to GBX 2,142 ($25.94) in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($27.61) to GBX 1,950 ($23.61) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.22) to GBX 1,850 ($22.40) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,845 ($22.34) to GBX 1,848 ($22.38) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.98) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,727.39.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

BURBY opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.