Byrna Technologies (BYRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 15.11%. On average, analysts expect Byrna Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BYRN opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.05. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

