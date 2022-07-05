Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cannabis Sativa stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. Cannabis Sativa has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

