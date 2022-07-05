Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Cannabis Sativa stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. Cannabis Sativa has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile (Get Rating)
