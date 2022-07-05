CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Down 24.2% in June

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,994,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPMD opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. CannaPharmaRX has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

Get CannaPharmaRX alerts:

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

CannaPharmaRX, Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CannaPharmaRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaPharmaRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.