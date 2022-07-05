Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 82 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.8% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $4,412,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $8,685,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $146.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

