Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Capri by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,483,000 after buying an additional 723,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Capri by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,292,000 after buying an additional 103,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capri by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,077,000 after buying an additional 30,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Capri by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,212,000 after buying an additional 124,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Capri by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,584,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,867,000 after purchasing an additional 247,067 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

CPRI stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.28. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.