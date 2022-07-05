Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

NYSE CARR opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

