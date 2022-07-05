Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives $13.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CADNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins cut their target price on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of CADNF opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. Cascades has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

