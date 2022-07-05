CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 602.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

