CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 259.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CF Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in CF Industries by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CF. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Shares of CF opened at $85.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average is $87.60. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $113.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

