Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Receives $8.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIAFF. TD Securities lifted their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Champion Iron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. Champion Iron has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $6.02.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.