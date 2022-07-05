Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR opened at $480.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.75 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $669.70.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

