Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.75

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.75 and traded as high as C$8.31. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$8.25, with a volume of 314,162 shares changing hands.

CHE.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.00. The company has a market cap of C$863.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.49%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

