Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.00 million-$550.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.00 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.74 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

CHS stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $512,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,285,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,580,618.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 609,773 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 16.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 584,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,175,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after acquiring an additional 251,804 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

