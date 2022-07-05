Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Critical Contrast

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group 11.28% 3.60% 2.00% Nextdoor N/A -23.94% -13.59%

19.9% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Nextdoor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chindata Group and Nextdoor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $447.58 million 7.10 $49.65 million $0.16 54.19 Nextdoor $192.20 million 6.91 -$95.32 million N/A N/A

Chindata Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor.

Risk & Volatility

Chindata Group has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chindata Group and Nextdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 2 0 2 0 2.00 Nextdoor 0 4 1 0 2.20

Chindata Group presently has a consensus price target of $13.15, suggesting a potential upside of 51.67%. Nextdoor has a consensus price target of 7.60, suggesting a potential upside of 120.93%. Given Nextdoor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Chindata Group.

Summary

Chindata Group beats Nextdoor on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chindata Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction, and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Nextdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

