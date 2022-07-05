Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 25.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus cut their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.22.

CTAS stock opened at $376.71 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.54 and its 200-day moving average is $392.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

