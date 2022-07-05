Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 120,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 51,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 40.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 66,202 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.83.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

