Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Up 34.1% in June

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,100 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the May 31st total of 329,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,236,000 after purchasing an additional 181,909 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth about $8,959,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 581,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after buying an additional 95,361 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 140,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 67,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 555.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 73,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average is $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $60.29. The company has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.3528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.41%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

