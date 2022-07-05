Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Given New $7.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAK opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Codiak BioSciences has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $22.95.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 155.37% and a negative return on equity of 145.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 475.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 31.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 668,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 159,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 24,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

