Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Given New $7.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDAK opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Codiak BioSciences has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $22.95.
Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 155.37% and a negative return on equity of 145.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Codiak BioSciences (Get Rating)
Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.
