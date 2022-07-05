Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 171.32% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CDAK opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. Codiak BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. Codiak BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 145.22% and a negative net margin of 155.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Codiak BioSciences will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 41,009 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 668,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 159,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 24,009 shares in the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

