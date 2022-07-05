Coerente Capital Management Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Coerente Capital Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,196 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 3.5% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Starbucks by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Starbucks by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 19,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

SBUX stock opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.44. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

