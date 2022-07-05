Coerente Capital Management Has $16.73 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Coerente Capital Management raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 3.3% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $53.82. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

