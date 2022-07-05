Coerente Capital Management Purchases 3,658 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Coerente Capital Management grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up 4.0% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $20,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after buying an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after buying an additional 104,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.09.

Shares of ITW opened at $182.89 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.33 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.93 and a 200-day moving average of $213.56.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

