Coerente Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Coerente Capital Management acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,208 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000. Shell accounts for 0.5% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.68) to GBX 2,551 ($30.89) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.43.

SHEL opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

