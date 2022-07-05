Coerente Capital Management Reduces Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Coerente Capital Management lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,573 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 12,141 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises 2.5% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 535 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in EOG Resources by 337.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $111.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.57. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

