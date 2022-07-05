Coeur Mining, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Coeur Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

NYSE:CDE opened at $3.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $862.07 million, a P/E ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.63 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 58.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

