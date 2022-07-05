Cogeco Communications Inc. Acquires 4,700 Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$96.22 per share, with a total value of C$452,253.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,070,279.43.

Cogeco Communications Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 16,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$88.56 per share, with a total value of C$1,452,436.48.

On Monday, June 27th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 4,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$90.87 per share, with a total value of C$445,249.77.

On Friday, June 24th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 6,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$89.83 per share, with a total value of C$601,861.67.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 10,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$89.30 per share, with a total value of C$928,717.92.

On Monday, June 20th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 9,500 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$90.69 per share, with a total value of C$861,546.45.

On Friday, June 17th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 10,200 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$91.11 per share, with a total value of C$929,278.14.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 14,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$95.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,370,484.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 3,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$97.50 per share, with a total value of C$380,234.01.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 5,300 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$98.33 per share, with a total value of C$521,149.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 4,000 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$100.23 per share, with a total value of C$400,902.00.

TSE CCA opened at C$89.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$97.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$101.28. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a one year low of C$86.79 and a one year high of C$123.07.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$728.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$731.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.7499994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCA shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$114.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$122.39.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

