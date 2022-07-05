Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Insider Cogeco Communications Inc. Acquires 10,400 Shares of Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$89.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$928,717.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 112,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,019,437.56.

Cogeco Communications Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 16,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$88.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,452,436.48.

On Monday, June 27th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 4,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$90.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$445,249.77.

On Friday, June 24th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 6,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$89.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$601,861.67.

On Monday, June 20th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 9,500 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$90.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$861,546.45.

On Friday, June 17th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 10,200 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$91.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$929,278.14.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 14,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$95.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,370,484.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 4,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$96.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$452,253.27.

On Friday, June 10th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 3,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$97.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$380,234.01.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 5,300 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$98.33 per share, with a total value of C$521,149.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 4,000 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$100.23 per share, with a total value of C$400,902.00.

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$89.20 on Tuesday. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of C$86.79 and a 1 year high of C$123.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$97.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$728.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$731.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.7499994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCA shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Cogeco Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$114.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$141.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$122.39.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

