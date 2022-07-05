Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Insider Cogeco Communications Inc. Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) insider Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 2,500 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$104.81 per share, with a total value of C$262,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$262,028.

Cogeco Communications Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 16,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$88.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,452,436.48.

On Monday, June 27th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 4,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$90.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$445,249.77.

On Friday, June 24th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 6,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$89.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$601,861.67.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 10,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$89.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$928,717.92.

On Monday, June 20th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 9,500 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$90.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$861,546.45.

On Friday, June 17th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 10,200 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$91.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$929,278.14.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 14,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$95.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,370,484.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 4,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$96.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$452,253.27.

On Friday, June 10th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 3,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$97.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$380,234.01.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 5,300 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$98.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$521,149.00.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$89.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$97.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of C$86.79 and a 12 month high of C$123.07. The stock has a market cap of C$4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.26.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$728.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$731.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.7499994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCA. Scotiabank began coverage on Cogeco Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$114.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC cut Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$141.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$122.39.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

