Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Insider Cogeco Communications Inc. Purchases 3,900 Shares

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) insider Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$97.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$380,234.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,665,845.84.

Cogeco Communications Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 16,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$88.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,452,436.48.

On Monday, June 27th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 4,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$90.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$445,249.77.

On Friday, June 24th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 6,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$89.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$601,861.67.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 10,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$89.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$928,717.92.

On Monday, June 20th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 9,500 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$90.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$861,546.45.

On Friday, June 17th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 10,200 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$91.11 per share, with a total value of C$929,278.14.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 14,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$95.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,370,484.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 4,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$96.22 per share, with a total value of C$452,253.27.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 5,300 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$98.33 per share, with a total value of C$521,149.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 4,000 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$100.23 per share, with a total value of C$400,902.00.

CCA opened at C$89.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of C$86.79 and a twelve month high of C$123.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$97.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$728.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$731.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.7499994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCA shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$141.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$122.39.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

