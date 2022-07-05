Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,800 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 20,544 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 615.9% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 31,528 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 27,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.77.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.33.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

