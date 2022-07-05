Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Coerente Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

Coerente Capital Management raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 4.6% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

