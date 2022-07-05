Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Boosted by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,952 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coerente Capital Management grew its stake in Comcast by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 490,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 166,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 280,163 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

