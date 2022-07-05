Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.77. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

