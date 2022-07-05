Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.9% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Comcast by 911.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

