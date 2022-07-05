Comparing Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) and California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ)

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) and California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Battalion Oil alerts:

This table compares Battalion Oil and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battalion Oil -28.17% 45.38% 2.89% California Resources -95.33% -4.31% -3.78%

88.7% of Battalion Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of California Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Battalion Oil and California Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battalion Oil $285.20 million 0.49 -$28.32 million ($5.41) -1.60 California Resources $2.63 billion 0.00 -$28.00 million N/A N/A

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Battalion Oil.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Battalion Oil and California Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A California Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Battalion Oil beats California Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Battalion Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 95.9 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 58.7 million barrels of crude oil, 16.3 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 125.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

California Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2019, the company had net proved reserves of 644 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California. On July 15, 2020, California Resources Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.