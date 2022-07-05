Comparing OLO (NYSE:OLO) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get OLO alerts:

OLO has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OLO and Zillow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $149.37 million 11.16 -$42.27 million ($0.18) -58.22 Zillow Group $8.15 billion 1.02 -$527.78 million ($2.22) -15.23

OLO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group. OLO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zillow Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OLO and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zillow Group 3 10 9 0 2.27

OLO presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 176.72%. Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $77.62, indicating a potential upside of 129.64%. Given OLO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe OLO is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Profitability

This table compares OLO and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO -17.52% -3.09% -2.81% Zillow Group -5.04% -7.61% -4.30%

Summary

OLO beats Zillow Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OLO (Get Rating)

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems. The company also provides Customer Engagement solution, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing and sentiment solutions that enables restaurants to collect, analyze, and act on guest data; Front-of-House solution, which enables restaurants to streamline the queue orders from multiple sales channels; and Payment solution, a payment platform that offers fraud prevention that results in enhanced authorization rates for valid transactions. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Zillow Group (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services. The IMT segment offers premier agent, rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and other advertising, as well as business software solutions. The Mortgage segment provides home loans; and marketing products including custom quote and connect services. Its portfolio of brands includes Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, Zillow Closing Services, HotPads, and Out East. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.