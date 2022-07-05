Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 8,729 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 113,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,538,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.3% during the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $110.93 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

