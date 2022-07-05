Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRK. Mizuho raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. Comstock Resources’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 1,912.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,621,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,522 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $10,558,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,227,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,318,000 after buying an additional 1,152,570 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,202,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,186 shares during the period. 34.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

