Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys 499 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,362 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,912 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 384.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 966,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after purchasing an additional 766,779 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,177,000 after purchasing an additional 736,936 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.39. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.