Concorde Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

EPD opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.