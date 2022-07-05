Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives C$2,414.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2,414.29.

CSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price objective on Constellation Software and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,900.00 to C$2,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th.

TSE:CSU opened at C$1,929.99 on Friday. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$1,793.93 and a 1 year high of C$2,385.80. The stock has a market cap of C$40.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1,941.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$2,081.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$16.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$14.48 by C$1.90. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 85.0800081 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.286 per share. This represents a $5.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

About Constellation Software (Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

