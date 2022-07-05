Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,634 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 33.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $272,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Continental Resources stock opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

