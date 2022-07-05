Contrasting BARK (NYSE:BARK) and Star Group (NYSE:SGU)

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) and Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BARK and Star Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BARK -13.46% -35.66% -19.17% Star Group 3.38% 20.07% 6.40%

This table compares BARK and Star Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BARK $507.41 million 0.47 -$68.30 million ($0.48) -2.81 Star Group $1.50 billion 0.23 $87.74 million $1.19 7.88

Star Group has higher revenue and earnings than BARK. BARK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BARK and Star Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BARK 0 0 1 0 3.00 Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

BARK currently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 739.51%. Given BARK’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BARK is more favorable than Star Group.

Risk and Volatility

BARK has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.6% of BARK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Star Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Star Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Star Group beats BARK on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BARK (Get Rating)

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Star Group (Get Rating)

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2021, the company served approximately 422,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 71,100 customers on a delivery only basis. It also sells gasoline and diesel fuel to approximately 26,700 customers. Kestrel Heat, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Star Gas Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Star Group, L.P. in October 2017. Star Group, L.P. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

