Contrasting Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) & Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fury Gold Mines and Wheaton Precious Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wheaton Precious Metals 0 1 5 0 2.83

Fury Gold Mines currently has a consensus target price of $1.80, suggesting a potential upside of 239.62%. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $58.14, suggesting a potential upside of 56.85%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Wheaton Precious Metals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Wheaton Precious Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$13.40 million $0.20 2.65 Wheaton Precious Metals $1.20 billion 13.93 $754.89 million $1.67 22.20

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A 19.78% 18.54% Wheaton Precious Metals 63.33% 9.60% 9.50%

Risk and Volatility

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Fury Gold Mines on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. It also explores for silver metals. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

