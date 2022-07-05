Contrasting Skeena Resources (SKE) and The Competition

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) is one of 110 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Skeena Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Skeena Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skeena Resources N/A -68.66% -57.14% Skeena Resources Competitors -114.99% 1.79% 1.24%

27.9% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skeena Resources and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Skeena Resources N/A -$93.81 million -4.04 Skeena Resources Competitors $1.65 billion $141.09 million -9,296.01

Skeena Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Skeena Resources. Skeena Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Skeena Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skeena Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Skeena Resources Competitors 489 2788 3629 78 2.47

Skeena Resources presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 259.07%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 71.11%. Given Skeena Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Skeena Resources peers beat Skeena Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Skeena Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

